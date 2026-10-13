WIADOMOŚCI More ships were attacked near the Bulgarian coast. What about the crew? Wojciech Kozioł, Aleksander Olech Photo. Neven Myst/Unsplash On the night of 12-13 October 2026, further drone attacks were carried out against civilian merchant vessels in the Black Sea near the Bulgarian coast. According to official reports, one ship was damaged, and another – according to information provided by Prime Minister Rumen Radev – sank.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The main confirmed incident involved the Maltese freighter Chelsea 3. The vessel was en route from the Turkish port of Giresun to Giurgiulesti in Moldova. The ship is owned and managed by Ukrainian companies (Black Sea Shipping Management from Odesa). Between approximately 01:30 and 02:00 local time, the vessel was attacked by three aerial drones, which struck the deck and the hull. The ship remained afloat, albeit with a slight list. The crew of 15 – consisting of seven Ukrainian citizens and eight Azerbaijani citizens – was fully evacuated by units of the Bulgarian Border Guard and transported to Varna.

BREAKING: 2 commercial ships have been targeted in drone attacks just outside Bulgarian territorial waters in the Black Sea, resulting in one vessel sinking and another damaged, according to the Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. AZOV CONCORD sank 17 nautical miles east of Krapets following a drone strike, with a civilian ship assisting rescue operations. CHELSEA 3 was struck by three drones 18 nautical miles off Byala, where Border Police rescued all 15 crew members. The Prime Minister has summoned Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova and requested urgent NATO surveillance assistance in the region. None of the ships came from Ukrainian ports. — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) October 13, 2026

During an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported on the second incident. Another vessel was hit approximately 17 nautical miles east of the town of Krapets (north-eastern Bulgaria). According to currently available data, the ship sank. At least one person from the crew has been rescued. Details regarding the vessel’s name, flag, cargo, and full crew complement have not yet been officially released.

See also Bulgaria seeks used jets amid F-16 delivery delays

A similar attack occurred on 6 October, when two merchant ships were hit by drones in the Bulgarian Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea.

This is no longer a problem limited to the Ukrainian coast. If further attacks on merchant vessels occur within a week in the Bulgarian Exclusive Economic Zone and right next to the territorial waters of a NATO member state, the Black Sea is increasingly becoming a space where civilian shipping will be exposed to the consequences of hostilities far from the front line. Earlier, vessels were fired upon near Romania and Turkey.

Ad

This will have more than just military consequences. The importance of reconnaissance, the protection of ports and shipping routes will increase, as will the pressure on NATO to enhance the monitoring of the airspace and maritime areas over the western part of the Black Sea. But which NATO members will support Bulgaria?