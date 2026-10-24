WIADOMOŚCI

ANALIZA Bahrain and the Fifth Fleet. Who protects the host state? Patryk Radke Photo. 106th Rescue Wing/US Air Force Bahrain’s importance to Western security exceeds its size. Its long-standing role as a base for the US Fifth Fleet has secured a place in regional military planning that its own armed forces could not achieve alone. Damage to American shore facilities in 2026, however, exposed the vulnerability of that role. Restoring military infrastructure and protecting the economy surrounding it are interconnected tasks. Manama’s central challenge is to turn allied military commitment into sustained protection for the functions on which the country depends.







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On 7 October, Bapco Energies reported that its board had reviewed business recovery and the normalisation of operations following the regional conflict. The announcement followed the company’s declaration of force majeure on 9 March, when it cited the conflict and an attack on its refinery complex. At that time, Bapco also said domestic market requirements remained secured through contingency arrangements.

These statements describe different stages of a crisis. The March notice cannot establish the condition of the refinery in October, while the later recovery announcement provides no detailed measure of remaining disruption. Together, they illustrate why Bahrain’s security needs to be assessed beyond the presence of allied forces: the continuity and restoration of commercial activity are part of the defence problem.

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An adversary does not have to defeat the kingdom’s armed forces to impose costs. Interruptions to energy, transport or confidence can place pressure on the government while allied military operations continue. Bahrain therefore needs a security relationship capable of addressing damage below the threshold of an existential attack, as well as deterring that attack itself.

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Strategic importance does not mean equal protection

Bahrain’s long-standing role as host to US Naval Forces Central Command and the Fifth Fleet gives Washington a direct interest in its security. That institutional relationship must now be distinguished from the usability of the facilities supporting it.

On 1 September, Navy Times reported that Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle did not anticipate an early return to Naval Support Activity Bahrain after heavy damage from Iranian attacks. DefenseScoop separately reported on arrangements for displaced military families and quoted the same warning. These reports establish a serious disruption to the shore installation; they do not establish the withdrawal of the Fifth Fleet from the region.

For Bahrain, the analytical implication is that allied military presence cannot be treated as a fixed asset available on unchanged terms throughout a conflict. Restoring the facilities that support that presence becomes part of national defence policy.

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Established cooperation remains an advantage for Manama because it connects national requests for assistance with partners able to respond. The experience of damage to the base nevertheless limits the argument that strategic importance alone deters attacks or guarantees continuity.

However, strategic importance does not determine how every available resource will be allocated. During a wider conflict, allies must protect personnel, sustain operations and respond to threats across multiple locations. Bahrain’s authorities must also preserve public services, industrial activity and commercial access. Those objectives overlap, but they are not identical.

The distinction should not be mistaken for evidence that allies intend to neglect civilian protection. It identifies a planning requirement. A long-standing basing relationship does not reveal which national functions are covered by joint contingency arrangements, how long protection can be sustained or how quickly damaged services can be restored.

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This creates a specific task for Bahraini defence diplomacy: securing agreement on the protection of the country as a functioning host state. A base relies on the surrounding transport, utilities, workforce and communications. Incorporating those dependencies into collective planning serves both national and allied interests.

See also Can the UAE protect its economy from missile and drone attacks?

C-SIPA has moved from reassurance to consultation

The Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, or C-SIPA, gives that relationship a public institutional framework. Bahrain and the United States signed it on 13 September 2023. Britain became a full member on 19 June 2025.

The agreement provides for senior consultations in response to external aggression or the threat of it, assessment of additional defence requirements and appropriate responses. It should not be described as an automatic commitment by every participant to enter a war. In parliamentary scrutiny, the British government explicitly distinguished its obligations from an attack-on-one-is-an-attack-on-all provision.

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That distinction matters because Bahrain needs decisions about assistance, rather than reassurance expressed only in general terms. Formal consultations can make requests more structured and politically harder to disregard. The response still depends on the circumstances and the decisions of participating governments.

The mechanism was used during the 2026 crisis. In a parliamentary answer issued on 11 March, the British government confirmed senior British, Bahraini and American discussions under C-SIPA on 5 March. It also reported that the British prime minister had offered defence support, including Royal Air Force Typhoons already deployed in the region.

This is evidence of consultation and an offer of support, not a public account of every subsequent mission. Its significance is nevertheless concrete: the agreement supplied a framework through which a threat to Bahrain was addressed collectively.

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The next measure of its value is continuity. An initial reinforcement can improve protection quickly, but a prolonged crisis requires maintenance, ammunition, personnel rotations and agreed priorities. Bahrain gains most when consultations produce arrangements that remain workable after the first political response.

See also Should they stay or should they go? The United States is redefining its presence in the Middle East

Modern aircraft cannot solve the endurance problem alone

Bahrain’s own capabilities remain essential within that framework. Bahrain ordered 16 new-build F-16 Block 70 aircraft from Lockheed Martin. On 6 March 2024, the first group of three departed the manufacturer’s facility in the United States for Bahrain. The variant incorporates the APG-83 active electronically scanned array radar and updated avionics.

Those records establish procurement and an early delivery milestone. They do not establish how many aircraft are available for combat on a given day. The distinction is particularly important when judging the capacity to maintain air patrols through repeated alerts.

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The operational contribution of modern fighters depends on access to a reliable air picture, suitable weapons, trained crews and sustained maintenance. Bahrain benefits from operating equipment compatible with a major partner’s support system. The same relationship makes access to that system important during a crisis affecting several customers simultaneously.

An inventory comparison therefore captures only part of the balance. The more demanding question is whether the force can continue generating useful missions after weeks of pressure. Spending that improves serviceability and crew proficiency may contribute more to that outcome than expanding the number of aircraft without equivalent support.

Ground-based defence provides a complementary capability. Bahrain’s Patriot acquisition advanced through a production contract awarded on 31 January 2020 and announced by Raytheon on 9 March that year. The company described the system’s role against aircraft, cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Such a description establishes the intended threat categories; it does not demonstrate the effectiveness of every engagement or uninterrupted protection across the kingdom.

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For Bahrain, integrating these capabilities matters more than presenting them as separate acquisitions. Fighters, ground-based systems and allied information must support timely decisions without unnecessary duplication. National forces can also reduce the burden on partners by assuming tasks for which they are equipped and trained, preserving scarce allied resources for demands that Bahrain cannot meet alone.

Civilian protection is part of military credibility

The difficulty of evaluating an engagement was evident in Reuters’ reporting on the 9 March explosion in Mahazza. Researchers assessed that a US-operated Patriot likely fired the interceptor involved. Bahrain said a Patriot had successfully intercepted an Iranian drone and rejected suggestions of malfunction. Reuters could not independently establish whether a drone was present.

The competing accounts do not justify a definitive claim that a missile malfunction caused the blast. They do underline the importance of credible investigation and public explanation after an incident involving air defence.

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For a small state, the political effects of an engagement can extend beyond the military result. Residents need to know how to respond to warnings, whether essential services remain available and how damage will be addressed. Uncertainty can undermine confidence even when the government and its partners are actively defending the country.

This makes civil defence, emergency communications and recovery capacity integral to a credible security posture. Their purpose is practical: reducing disruption, protecting people and allowing essential activity to resume. They also prevent the public assessment of defence from becoming dependent solely on interception announcements.

The relevant standard is the protection achieved for society. A technically successful engagement and significant damage on the ground can coexist. Assessing both is necessary to improve protection without either dismissing the value of air defence or claiming that it eliminates risk.

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Saudi connections provide strategic depth

Bahrain’s relationship with Saudi Arabia supplies a different form of support. The King Fahd Causeway is the road connection between the two kingdoms. Its value during a crisis lies in the possibility of moving people and goods when other transport becomes more difficult.

That connection gives Bahrain options, but access is a shared operational responsibility. The usefulness of an alternative route depends on the functioning of transport services, border procedures and the infrastructure at both ends. A route’s existence alone does not establish how much disrupted maritime or air traffic it can absorb.

The energy relationship is similarly physical. In 2018, Aramco announced the commissioning of the AB-4 crude pipeline between its Abqaiq facilities and Bahrain’s refinery. Its stated capacity was up to 350,000 barrels per day. That is a design capability, not a measure of current throughput.

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The connection can reduce reliance on seaborne crude deliveries to the refinery. It cannot by itself protect refining operations or guarantee the onward movement of products. Supply, processing and distribution remain separate functions, each of which must continue for the full economic benefit to be realised.

Saudi Arabia consequently adds depth to Bahrain’s security while also creating shared exposure. Assistance is most valuable when Saudi capacity remains available. A regional crisis affecting both countries increases the importance of advance coordination over supplies, transport and recovery.

Manama’s objective should be to make these relationships mutually reinforcing. Western military support and Saudi connectivity serve different purposes. Together they can improve endurance, provided planning accounts for simultaneous disruption rather than assuming one partner will always compensate for difficulties affecting another.

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The terms of allied protection

Disruption to the American shore installation exposes a difference between the responsibilities of a naval command and those of its host. Allied commanders must consider where regional operations can be sustained, including through facilities elsewhere. Bahrain’s government remains responsible for the people and businesses affected at home. Arrangements that allow naval activity to continue can therefore coexist with a prolonged Bahraini recovery.

That difference gives Manama a specific agenda for consultations under C-SIPA. Decisions about rebuilding military facilities should include commitments to restore the civilian services on which they depend. Shared use of transport and utilities gives Bahrain a practical basis for seeking allied assistance. The harder negotiation concerns economic activity whose interruption imposes national costs without immediately obstructing naval operations. Manama needs to establish what support is available in those circumstances, because the importance of the base alone does not answer that question.