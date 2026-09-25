WIADOMOŚCI East Front News #113: US troops presence in Poland and Estonia Aleksander Olech Photo. Defence24 East Front News is a weekly newsletter summarising the past week’s most important events concerning security and the situation in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It includes original opinions and comments, along with key news items significant from a Polish perspective. If you would like to receive this newsletter, please sign up by clicking HERE .







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Shift in the paradigm: Poland in the new US strategy

Discussions are underway over the possible establishment of new permanent US military bases in Poland. Such a move would represent another significant shift in America’s post-Cold War military posture and could strengthen NATO deterrence on its eastern flank.

The final decision will depend on strategic requirements, infrastructure, financing and political agreement between Warsaw and Washington. Poland’s transport links, existing military facilities and location close to NATO’s main eastern security challenges make it particularly relevant to future US planning.

Author: Jacek Marcin Raubo

See also Shift in the paradigm: Poland in the new US Strategy

Why didn't Poland shoot down the Russian Mi-8? Next time could be different

A Russian military Mi-8 entered Polish airspace by around 300 metres on 23 September and remained there for 42 seconds. Polish forces tracked the helicopter, scrambled fighter aircraft and kept ground-based air-defence assets on alert.

Shooting down a manned aircraft would have represented a major escalation and could not be treated in the same way as neutralising a drone or missile. Poland and NATO nevertheless need clearly defined red lines establishing when future violations could result in the use of force.

Author: Aleksander Olech

Will 15,000 American soldiers go to Poland?

Up to 15,000 US troops could ultimately be stationed in Poland, according to Deputy Defence Minister Stanisław Wziątek. Around 4,000–5,000 could serve at a new permanent base, while approximately 10,000 would remain on rotational deployments.

The target could potentially be reached between 2030 and 2039. Construction of a permanent American base could cost more than PLN 15 billion, further expanding the already substantial US military infrastructure in Poland.

Author: Michał Górski

Estonia keeps US troops. NATO strengthens the Baltic defence

The United States is maintaining its military presence in Estonia while NATO allies continue to reinforce the Baltic region. Estonia currently hosts a US armoured infantry battalion with a tank company, alongside the UK-led allied presence.

Britain also plans to deploy around 1,200 troops to Estonia next year and maintain a brigade at high readiness for reinforcement. The allied presence complicates scenarios in which Russia could rapidly seize territory and present NATO with a fait accompli.

Author: Aleksander Olech

See also Estonia keeps US troops. NATO strengthens the Baltic defence

F-35 parts ended up in Hong Kong. Pentagon investigates

The Pentagon has launched an investigation after components from Australian F-35 aircraft that were supposed to be shipped to the United States for servicing ended up in Hong Kong.

The missing components include a cockpit canopy and weapons bay door, raising concerns that sensitive information related to the F-35’s stealth technology could be exposed. US and Australian authorities are attempting to recover the parts and determine how the shipment was diverted.

Author: Michał Górski

Starlink station fire in Poland. Possible slowdown in Ukraine

A fire at the Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska is being investigated as possible arson. The facility forms part of strategic telecommunications infrastructure supporting connectivity across Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

Damage to one station would not disconnect Ukraine from Starlink, but it could reduce network redundancy and temporarily affect capacity. Polish services are examining whether the incident could have a hybrid dimension, although deliberate sabotage has not yet been established.

Author: Aleksander Olech

See also Starlink station fire in Poland. Possible slowdown in Ukraine

A British reconnaissance plane over Poland. An important mission near the Russian border

A British P-8A Poseidon conducted a reconnaissance mission along Poland’s borders with Russia’s Kaliningrad region and Belarus. The aircraft can collect electronic, radar, imagery and optoelectronic intelligence while remaining outside the monitored territory.

Three additional NATO aircraft – one Canadian and two American – also arrived in Rzeszów during the same period. Their specific missions were not officially disclosed.

Author: Mateusz Saweczko

See also A British reconnaissance plane over Poland. An important mission near the Russian border

Denmark warns of Russia. How worried should NATO's eastern members be?

Danish defence and intelligence officials warn that Russian hybrid attacks and military provocations against NATO are likely to continue. Denmark now assesses the threat of sabotage against military targets and Russian military provocations as high.

Danish intelligence does not expect an imminent full-scale invasion of NATO, but warns that the risk of a more limited armed incident against a country bordering Russia is growing. Cyber threats to Danish infrastructure have also been raised from medium to high.

Author: Patryk Jagnieża

EU is setting conditions for Ukraine

The European Union is linking further financial support for Ukraine to progress on economic and legal reforms. Kyiv is expected to tackle the shadow economy, increase tax revenues and bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU standards.

Ukraine is simultaneously seeking help in covering a budget gap of approximately €26 billion and accelerating access to additional EU financing. Brussels says further defence assistance will continue, while some budget support will depend on reforms.

Author: Patryk Jagnieża

See also EU is setting conditions for Ukraine

First Danish F-35s touch down in Greenland for NATO drills

Danish F-35s have landed in Greenland for the first time, joining American F-16s and Canadian CF-18s during NATO exercises in the Arctic. A French tanker and NATO AWACS aircraft also supported the operation.

The exercise tested the ability of allied air forces to operate across vast distances and from limited Arctic infrastructure. NATO increasingly views Russian military activity and growing Chinese interest in the High North as important security challenges.

Author: Jakub Bielamowicz

See also First Danish F-35s touch down in Greenland for NATO drills

The mechanics of control: How Russia manages its ballots

Russia’s parliamentary electoral process operates within a tightly controlled political environment in which genuine opposition activity and electoral competition are heavily restricted. The Kremlin uses administrative, security and technological mechanisms to maintain control over the process.

Such elections perform functions beyond simply producing official results. They allow the authorities to mobilise the state apparatus, measure regional loyalty, identify signs of dissent and reinforce the appearance of institutional legitimacy.

Author: Jacek Marcin Raubo

See also The mechanics of control: How Russia manages its ballots

Do it like a banker. How Mark Carney is pitching Canada to global investors

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking to attract international capital as Ottawa attempts to reduce its economic dependence on the United States. Canada presented 167 potential investments covering energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, technology and manufacturing.

The federal government aims to generate more than C$1 trillion in investment over five years. Carney is using his international financial experience and contacts to present Canada as a stable destination for global capital.

Author: Natalia Iwaszko-Walsh

See also Do it like a banker. How Mark Carney is pitching Canada to global investors