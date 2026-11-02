WIADOMOŚCI East Front News #118: Putin is taking over Africa and Mig-29 jets for Ukraine Aleksander Olech, Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Defence24 East Front News is a weekly newsletter summarising the past week’s most important events concerning security and the situation in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It includes original opinions and comments, along with key news items significant from a Polish perspective. If you would like to receive this newsletter, please sign up by clicking HERE .







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

Putin is taking over Africa. Russia offers missiles, drones and military protection

Russia is launching another major diplomatic and military push in Africa. More than 2,000 participants were expected at the Russia–Africa Summit in Moscow, with the Kremlin offering African partners air-defence systems, counter-drone technologies, military cooperation, nuclear energy and cybersecurity solutions.

Moscow increasingly combines arms exports with Russian military personnel, long-term security agreements and political support for African governments. The summit demonstrates that the war in Ukraine has not prevented Russia from expanding its influence on Europe’s southern flank.

Author: Aleksander Olech

Did Zelenskyy reject peace in 2023? Ukrainian MP's claims raise serious doubts

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko claims that Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a 2023 peace proposal under which Russia would allegedly have withdrawn from most territories occupied after February 2022.

The problem is that the account contradicts Moscow’s own publicly stated position at the time. The analysis examines whether such an offer actually existed and challenges a narrative that could become an important element of Russian information warfare.

Ad

Author: Bartłomiej Wypartowicz

Massive raid on Moscow. Over 600 Ukrainian drones

Russian authorities claim that 613 Ukrainian drones were heading towards the Moscow region during a massive overnight attack on 28–29 October. The operation lasted for more than ten hours.

The attack forced temporary restrictions at Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports and demonstrates Ukraine’s increasing ability to impose significant operational and psychological costs deep inside Russian territory.

Author: Artur Marciniak

See also Massive raid on Moscow. Over 600 Ukrainian drones

Russia's demographic war against Ukraine. Passports, deportations and stolen children [PART 1]

Russia is not only fighting for Ukrainian territory but also attempting to permanently transform the population living under occupation. Russian passports, forced population transfers and the deportation of children are being used to make future reintegration with Ukraine increasingly difficult.

Ad

Access to healthcare, pensions, property rights and public services is increasingly linked to Russian citizenship. The demographic consequences — including deportations and the separation of Ukrainian children from their families — could remain visible for decades.

Author: Agnieszka Rogozińska

MiG-29 jets for Ukraine. Poland made the decision

Poland will transfer another two MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. One aircraft has already reached the end of its operational service life, while the second remains in active use.

The fighters will form part of a wider Polish military assistance package potentially worth around €50 million. Kyiv is also expected to receive additional air-defence equipment.

Author: Patryk Jagnieża

Germans will track Russian radars. New tasks for the brigade in Lithuania

Germany’s permanent brigade in Lithuania will conduct electronic reconnaissance against Russian and Belarusian military activity. German troops will collect data on radars and other electromagnetic emissions from Kaliningrad and Belarus.

Ad

The Bundeswehr is also testing drone detection, jamming and signal-interception systems. The mission directly strengthens NATO’s situational awareness around the Baltic states and the Suwałki Gap.

Author: Bartłomiej Wypartowicz

See also Germans will track Russian radars. New tasks for the brigade in Lithuania

Migration in hybrid warfare. Is Russia changing its tactics?

Latvia has already recorded more than 12,000 attempted illegal border crossings from Belarus in 2026 — more than during the whole of 2025. Recent incidents suggest that migration pressure may increasingly be combined with sabotage against border infrastructure.

The key change is the possible use of migrants and criminal groups as cover for hybrid operations rather than relying exclusively on mass border pressure. Poland has meanwhile deployed Border Guard officers to assist Latvia.

Ad

Author: Julia Makurat

"NATO's theory of conventional victory is not enough" [INTERVIEW Defence24]

NATO may be able to defeat Russia in a conventional conflict, but conventional superiority alone does not guarantee effective deterrence. Moscow is increasingly operating below the Article 5 threshold through sabotage, cyber operations and information warfare.

Harry Nedelcu argues that NATO therefore needs a theory of victory for hybrid warfare as well. A disorderly reduction of the US military role in Europe could create vulnerabilities before European allies are capable of replacing key American capabilities.

Author: Michał Górski

Ukraine tests its own Starlink in orbit in a bid to reduce US dependence

Ukraine has begun testing the Obria Nano satellite as a first step towards creating an independent satellite communications network controlled by Kyiv.

The objective is strategic: to reduce dependence on Starlink and Starshield after recent restrictions demonstrated that critical Ukrainian military communications can still be influenced by decisions made in the United States.

Ad

Author: Kacper Kremiec

See also Ukraine tests its own Starlink in orbit in a bid to reduce US dependence

Patriot missile service hub in Poland

Poland is close to securing a European service centre for PAC-3 missiles used by Patriot air-defence systems. Warsaw has been competing with several countries, including Germany, for the investment.

Locating the facility in Poland would provide not only industrial benefits but also an important strategic capability on NATO’s eastern flank, where demand for air-defence missiles is rapidly increasing.

Author: Jakub Palowski

See also Patriot missile service hub in Poland [UPDATE]

From donor to buyer. Germany eyes Ukrainian missiles

Germany plans to test Ukraine’s Bars cruise missile as Berlin looks for cheaper long-range strike capabilities to strengthen deterrence against Russia.

The development is significant because Ukraine is gradually moving from being exclusively a recipient of Western weapons towards becoming a potential supplier of combat-proven systems to major European NATO states.

Ad

Author: Jakub Bielamowicz

See also From donor to buyer. Germany eyes Ukrainian missiles

"A new generation of anti-aircraft missiles." Poland and the UK are stepping up cooperation

Poland and the United Kingdom are deepening cooperation on next-generation air-defence missiles. The initiative comes as European states seek to expand their own production capacities after years of dependence on limited inventories.

For Warsaw, the programme could strengthen both national air defence and Poland’s position within the European missile industry.

Author: Wojciech Kozioł

Equipment from the US, Korea, and Türkiye in the European SAFE? That's what Poland wants

Poland wants EU SAFE financing rules to accommodate defence equipment incorporating technologies or components originating outside the European Union, including systems from the United States, South Korea and Türkiye.

The issue is particularly important for Warsaw because several of Poland’s largest military modernisation programmes rely on non-EU suppliers. Restrictive rules could therefore complicate the use of European defence financing for existing Polish programmes.

Ad

Author: Jakub Palowski

A naval vessel being built in Gdańsk — but not for the Polish Navy

Four naval vessels for Denmark are being built partly in Gdańsk. Three will be 60 metres long and one 72 metres, with the vessels designed for environmental protection, minelaying, patrol and surveillance missions.

The programme is worth around DKK 1.9 billion. Hulls and superstructures will be constructed in Poland before the ships are transferred to Denmark for final outfitting, with entry into service planned between 2028 and 2030.